Pompeo meets EU's top diplomat after Pence's Iran accusations

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 1:05 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the EU's top diplomat discussed global conflicts but largely avoided the issue of Iran on Friday, a day after Vice President Mike Pence accused European allies of trying to undermine U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
