New York state eyes legal challenge to Trump's emergency declaration

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 15, 2019 1:04 PM
  Share   Tweet
New York's state attorney general on Friday threatened legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration aimed at freeing up billions in funds to build a wall along the country's border with Mexico.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Dude, Really? CNN's Acosta Refers To Angel Moms' Kids As Those Allegedly Killed By Illegal Aliens
Matt Vespa |

Uh Oh: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Commit An Ethics Violation With Revelation Of Her Boyfriend’s Congressional Email Account?
Matt Vespa |
ICYMI: Trump's Health Report Was Released...Did CNN's Acosta Just Fat Shame Trump?
Matt Vespa |
Jussie Smollett Assault: Oh, So The Suspects Aren't White, MAGA-Hat Wearing Racists
Matt Vespa |
Whoa: Mueller Reveals How Long He Wants Manafort to Spend In Prison
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular