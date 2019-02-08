Jeff Bezos' security team thinks a 'government entity' may have accessed the Amazon CEO's texts, Washington Post reporter says

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Feb 08, 2019 4:12 PM
Jeff Bezos' private investigators are considering the possibility that a "government entity" is responsible for accessing and leaking private text messages between the Amazon CEO and Lauren Sanchez, according to a Washington Post reporter.
