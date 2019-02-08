Amazon's HQ2 deal with New York might be in jeopardy — and it could mean that the state and city lose out on $27.5 billion in tax revenue (AMZN)

Amazon's huge move into New York City is suddenly looking like it's in jeopardy, and billions of dollars in tax revenue could be in the balance.
