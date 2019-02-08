A Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program Will Damage School Choice Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Feb 08, 2019 4:10 PM Share Tweet Read more at The Foundry: Conservative Policy News Blog from The Heritage Foundation Meanwhile, Virginia Republicans Are Going Full Steam Ahead With Their Agenda Cortney O'Brien | AOC's Policy Adviser Blatantly Lies To Tucker Carlson About ‘Green New Deal’ Proposal Timothy Meads | Elizabeth Warren To Announce Presidential Campaign From City Ravaged by Opioids, Illegal Immigration Timothy Meads | Look At These Hands: VA Gov Northam's Latest Explanation For Why He Can’t Be In Blackface, KKK Photo Just Blew Up In His Face Matt Vespa | Entertainment Review of 'Conversations with a Killer' John Hanlon | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez View Cartoon Most Popular AOC's Policy Adviser Blatantly Lies To Tucker Carlson About ‘Green New Deal’ Proposal WSJ Columnist Takes Little 'Socialist That Could' Ocasio-Cortez To The Woodshed Over Her Moronic New Green Deal Meanwhile, Virginia Republicans Are Going Full Steam Ahead With Their Agenda