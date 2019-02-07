Democratic Senator Tester says border deal possible this week

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2019 3:31 PM
U.S. Democratic Senator Jon Tester, a member of the committee trying to reach an agreement on border security, said a deal was possible as early as Friday.
