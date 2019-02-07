Border Patrol officer charged with illegally selling firearms Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Feb 07, 2019 3:33 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Did This Dem Senator Tell Kyrsten Sinema To ‘Watch Your A**’ When She Clapped During Trump’s State of The Union? Matt Vespa | Former ESPN Writer Responds Over Her Tweet That Now Has Caught The Secret Service's Attention Matt Vespa | House Democrats Once Again Block Bill Protecting Infants Born Alive After Abortion Lauretta Brown | Will Dems Also Applaud Ivanka's Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative? Cortney O'Brien | RUN! This Is Why Three People Bolted When Dem Senator Asked Them To Run Her Expected 2020 Campaign Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Did This Dem Senator Tell Kyrsten Sinema To ‘Watch Your A**’ When She Clapped During Trump’s State of The Union? House Democrats Once Again Block Bill Protecting Infants Born Alive After Abortion Former ESPN Writer Responds To Her Tweet That Now Has Caught The Secret Service's Attention