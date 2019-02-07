Border Patrol officer charged with illegally selling firearms

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Feb 07, 2019 3:33 PM
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) officer was arrested and charged with illegally selling guns.
