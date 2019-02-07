Arizona proposal would hike tobacco tax to fund college scholarships

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 3:32 PM
An Arizona state lawmaker has proposed a resolution to hike the tax consumers pay on cigarettes and similar tobacco products in order to fund college scholarships in the state.
