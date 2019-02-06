Trump nominates Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 06, 2019 2:38 PM
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the World Bank Group should be led by U.S. Treasury official David Malpass, a Trump loyalist and critic of multilateral institutions who has vowed to pursue "pro-growth" reforms at the global lender.
