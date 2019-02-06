Pompeo reassures allies of U.S. commitment to defeat Islamic State

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 06, 2019 2:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reassured coalition partners that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria was not "the end of America's fight" and called on them to help permanently defeat Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
He Knew? Staffer Who Worked On Northam Yearbook Says Photos Were Personally Submitted
Matt Vespa |

BREAKING: Trump Says ISIS Will Be '100 Percent' Defeated In Syria. Here's His Timeline.
Beth Baumann |
This Is Why Bernie Sanders' State Of The Union Response Infuriated Some Democrats
Matt Vespa |

RNC Chair Files Grievance Against Warren; UPDATE: Warren Notes Where She Went Wrong
Cortney O'Brien |

New York Times Covers for Virginia Democrat by Calling Blackface 'Dark Makeup'
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular