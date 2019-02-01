Patriots owner pushed Trump to help NFL with trade issue: report

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2019 1:29 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump prioritized a key issue for the NFL in trade negotiations with Canada last year after a call from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
Read more at Top News
Oh, Boy: WaPo Is Spending Big Money Dropping a Political Ad During The Super Bowl
Beth Baumann |
GM Will Begin Massive Layoffs. Here's How Many Jobs Are Being Axed.
Beth Baumann |
Awkward: These Tweets About And From Ralph Northam Did Not Age Well After Racist Yearbook Photo Revelation
Matt Vespa |
VA Gov. Northam Held a Press Conference About The Racist Yearbook Photo. Here's What Happened.
Beth Baumann |

WATCH: Ilhan Omar Admits She Has to 'Unlearn' Her Anti-Semitic Ways
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular