U.S. envoy will meet with North Korean counterpart in Seoul Feb. 3 Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 31, 2019 2:58 PM Share Tweet Read more at Reuters: Politics VA Gov. Doubles Down After Outrage Over His Comments About Leaving Infants to Die: 'I Don't Have Any Regrets' Lauretta Brown | Border Patrol in Arizona Just Confiscated Enough Fentanyl to Kill 56 Million People Katie Pavlich | Burn: Dana Loesch Just Wrecked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Idiotic Tweet About Former Starbucks CEO Matt Vespa | On Judges, Trump Didn’t Fall Into The Dianne Feinstein-Kamala Harris Trap Matt Vespa | WaPo’s Coverage Of VA Democrats Pushing Infanticide Has Been Trash And This Piece Shows That Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Gary Varvel View Cartoon Most Popular Burn: Dana Loesch Just Wrecked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Idiotic Tweet About Former Starbucks CEO Why I'm Nominating Leah Remini For a Profiles In Courage Award On Judges, Trump Didn’t Fall Into The Dianne Feinstein-Kamala Harris Trap