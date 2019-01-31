U.S. envoy calls for full list of North Korean weapons programs

|
Posted: Jan 31, 2019
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun called for Pyongyang to provide a comprehensive declaration of its nuclear and missile programs and warned that the United States has "contingencies" if the diplomatic process failed.
