Stacey Abrams on State of the Union response: 'Trump is a proxy'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 31, 2019 3:01 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) says she is "terrified" ahead of her planned response on behalf of the Democratic Party to President Trump's State of the Union address.In remarks to a tech...
Read more at Top News
Trump on Border Negotiations: Without a Wall, It Doesn't Work and I'm Not Interested in Wasting My Time
Katie Pavlich |
Graham: We’re Getting Trump’s Ninth Circuit Nominees Confirmed
Katie Pavlich |

Burn: Dana Loesch Just Wrecked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Idiotic Tweet About Former Starbucks CEO
Matt Vespa |
Dem Co-Sponsor of Tran's Abortion Up-to-Birth Bill in Virginia Apologizes, Admits She Did Not Read the Bill
Lauretta Brown |

This Was The Democrat Deal The Trump White House Rejected On Judges
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular