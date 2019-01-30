U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis new indicator release dates, but not for fourth quarter GDP

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis set new release dates for some economic data that was postponed by the partial government shutdown, but said it was still working to set a new date for the fourth quarter GDP report.
