Sanders dodges question about pardon for Stone

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 28, 2019 4:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday dodged a question about whether President Trump would pardon Roger Stone, his one-time confidant indicted in the Russia investigation.
Read more at Top News
Hmm: New Poll Shows Plummeting Support for Impeachment, Less Public Faith in Mueller
Guy Benson |

So, This Is What Bernie Sanders Did On His 1988 'Honeymoon' To The USSR?
Matt Vespa |
Fact Check: Yes, the Overwhelming Majority of Americans Got a Tax Cut Under the GOP-Passed Law
Guy Benson |
Shocking Video: Toddler Falls Over Border Wall
Cortney O'Brien |
Jeff Flake Joins CBS as Contributor on 'Common Ground' Series, Says He Won't Run for President
Lauretta Brown |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular