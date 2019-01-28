Sanders dodges question about pardon for Stone Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 28, 2019 4:55 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Hmm: New Poll Shows Plummeting Support for Impeachment, Less Public Faith in Mueller Guy Benson | So, This Is What Bernie Sanders Did On His 1988 'Honeymoon' To The USSR? Matt Vespa | Fact Check: Yes, the Overwhelming Majority of Americans Got a Tax Cut Under the GOP-Passed Law Guy Benson | Shocking Video: Toddler Falls Over Border Wall Cortney O'Brien | Jeff Flake Joins CBS as Contributor on 'Common Ground' Series, Says He Won't Run for President Lauretta Brown | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Fact Check: Yes, the Overwhelming Majority of Americans Got a Tax Cut Under the GOP-Passed Law Why Is There a War on Cheerleaders? Hmm: New Poll Shows Plummeting Support for Impeachment, Less Public Faith in Mueller