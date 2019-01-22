Kansas lawmakers approve change to allow breastfeeding on House floor

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2019 2:57 PM
  Share   Tweet
Female lawmakers will now be able to breastfeed on the Kansas state House floor thanks to a rules change passed Tuesday.
Read more at FOX News

They're Coming Back: House Judiciary Democrat Says Justice Kavanaugh Likely To Be Investigated For Perjury
Matt Vespa |

Absurd: This Is Why The Native American Man Refused To Meet With MAGA-Hat Covington Students; UPDATE: He's Changed His Mind
Matt Vespa |

The Government Is Still Shut Down And The Liberal Media Is Still Loaded With Idiots
Matt Vespa |
Hoyer Breaks With Pelosi, Says He'd Be Open to Trump Giving SOTU on House Floor and Walls Can Be 'Moral'
Lauretta Brown |
At LAST! SCOTUS Takes Up First Second Amendment Case In Nearly A Decade
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular