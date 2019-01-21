Maryland certifies country's first new socialist party in decades

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 21, 2019 5:16 PM
Maryland has certified a socialist party to run candidates in the next two election cycles, in what is being described as the country's first new socialist party in four decades. 
