Kamala Harris, hitting 2020 trail, faces tough questions over prosecutor record Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 21, 2019 5:18 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News News Executive: Democrats’ Arrogant Intransigence Could Bite Them If This Shutdown Drags On Matt Vespa | Unhinged: Leftist Mobs Doxx The Wrong Kid In Aftermath Of The Media's False Covington MAGA Kids Story Matt Vespa | Chair Of House Committee On Homeland Security: Hey, Democrats Haven't Ruled Out Supporting A Wall Matt Vespa | Here's How Major News Outlets Updated Their Stories About the Covington Controversy Lauretta Brown | BuzzFeed Reporter: Trust Us, Our Trump-Russia Story That Was Gutted Like A Fish By Mueller Will Be Borne Out Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Red Handed: All the Collusion was in the Deep State Now Pelosi Owns the Shutdown News Executive: Democrats’ Arrogant Intransigence Could Bite Them If This Shutdown Drags On