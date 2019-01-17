State Department recalls most furloughed employees amid shutdown; makes additional funding available for salaries

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2019 3:44 PM
The State Department announced Thursday that it has found funding to recall most of its furloughed employees who have gone without pay since the start of the government shutdown last month.
