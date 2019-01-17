Graham criticizes Trump canceling Pelosi trip as 'inappropriate’

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2019 3:43 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) criticized President Trump on Thursday for canceling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) overseas visit to troops in Afghanistan, calling the move "inappropriate."...
Read more at Top News
So, Nancy Tried to Leave the Country During The Shutdown Again?
Matt Vespa |
Dem Rep: This Is 'The Most Serious Threat' to Trump's Presidency
Cortney O'Brien |
Oh, You Bet The Pelosi Entourage Was Not Happy When Trump Torpedoed Her Brussels Trip
Matt Vespa |
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Finally Bails on the Women's March
Katie Pavlich |
Trump Calls Off US Delegation's Trip to Davos Summit
Leah Barkoukis |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular