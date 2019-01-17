Child Sex Offender Nabbed Crossing the Border With Migrant Caravan Families

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2019 3:43 PM
Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents were able to apprehend a previously deported child sex offender who tried re-entering the country with a group of...
Read more at The Foundry: Conservative Policy News Blog from The Heritage Foundation
