Nearly 4 in 10 have firsthand experience with U.S. shutdown: poll

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 15, 2019 5:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nearly four in 10 adults in the United States say they are either personally affected by the partial U.S. government shutdown or they know someone who is, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Tuesday.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Lord Help Us All: AOC Will Have a Hand In America's Finances
Beth Baumann |
Hush Money: Witness Reveals How Much El Chapo Allegedly Paid Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
Beth Baumann |
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Family Wanted Woman's Obituary to Include Line Partially Blaming Trump For Her Death
Beth Baumann |
Oregon Looks To Enact Guns Laws So Strict That The Only Firearms You Could Own Would Be The Ones Davy Crockett Used
Matt Vespa |
Is This A Joke? Did WaPo Really Fact-Check Trump Over His Fast Food Dinner With The Clemson Football Team?
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular