Federal judge: Government employees can't refuse to work unpaid during partial shutdown Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 15, 2019 5:05 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Report: Speaker Pelosi Is Out For Revenge Against Her Fellow Democrats Beth Baumann | NCAA Champion Hits Back at Media for Criticizing Trump's Bic Mac Buffet Cortney O'Brien | Lord Help Us All: AOC Will Have a Hand In America's Finances Beth Baumann | BREAKING: Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of the Union Cortney O'Brien | Beto Just Said What About the Wall and Constitution? Leah Barkoukis | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Procter & Gamble's Toxic Sanctimony Report: Speaker Pelosi Is Out For Revenge Against Her Fellow Democrats When Checks and Balances Fail