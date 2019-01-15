Federal judge: Government employees can't refuse to work unpaid during partial shutdown

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 15, 2019 5:05 PM
A federal judge on Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order aimed at blocking federal agencies from ordering employees deemed essential to work without pay during the partial shutdown.
Read more at FOX News
