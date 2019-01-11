Stacey Abrams meets with top Democrats about 2020 Senate run

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:01 PM
  Share   Tweet
Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, met with top Senate Democrats this week to discuss a possible challenge to Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020.
Read more at Top News
Burn: Watch Trump Take CNN's Acosta To School Over Border Wall
Matt Vespa |
Trump Reacts to News He Was Investigated By FBI Over Comey Firing
Cortney O'Brien |
Here's Why Rubio Is Not a Fan of the 'National Emergency' Route
Cortney O'Brien |
Those Who Donated To The Border Wall GoFundMe Campaign Are Being Refunded. Here's Why.
Beth Baumann |
WATCH: Scalise Says It's Possible to 'Overcome Our Differences' But Democrats Must...
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Ken Catalino
View Cartoon
Most Popular