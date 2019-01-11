GOP senator: Republicans with opinions like Steve King's damage party, nation

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:02 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) tore into fellow Republican Rep. Steve King (Iowa) on Friday after King questioned how terms such as "white supremacist"  and "white nationalist" were offensive...
Read more at Top News
CNBC Host Trashes Democrats Over Shutdown: They're Just Trying To Make A Political Point
Matt Vespa |
Creep Show: Ted Cruz Called The Democratic Response To Trump's Border Address 'The Most Frightening Things I've Seen'
Matt Vespa |
Growing Number of Republicans Turn on Steve King After 'Supremacist' Comments
Cortney O'Brien |
All Good Things Come To An End: GoFundMe Campaign To Build Trump's Border Wall Surpassed $20 Million...But It'll All Be Refunded
Matt Vespa |
Dem Congresswoman Tells CNN She Would Vote to Fund 'Physical Barriers'
Lauretta Brown |
CARTOONS | Ken Catalino
View Cartoon
Most Popular