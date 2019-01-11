Dem Rep: Stop Drunk Driving by Requiring Breathalyzers in Cars Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 11, 2019 3:03 PM Share Tweet Read more at Washington Free Beacon CNBC Host Trashes Democrats Over Shutdown: They're Just Trying To Make A Political Point Matt Vespa | Creep Show: Ted Cruz Called The Democratic Response To Trump's Border Address 'The Most Frightening Things I've Seen' Matt Vespa | Growing Number of Republicans Turn on Steve King After 'Supremacist' Comments Cortney O'Brien | All Good Things Come To An End: GoFundMe Campaign To Build Trump's Border Wall Surpassed $20 Million...But It'll All Be Refunded Matt Vespa | Dem Congresswoman Tells CNN She Would Vote to Fund 'Physical Barriers' Lauretta Brown | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Ken Catalino View Cartoon Most Popular Progressives Are Determined To Make Conservatives Out of Perfectly Fine Liberals A Painful Lesson from the Jeff Bezos Divorce Feinstein And Friends Quietly Introduce a Major Gun Control Bill During the Shutdown