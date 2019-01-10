Trump eyes emergency powers to pay for border wall, end shutdown Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 10, 2019 1:22 PM Share Tweet Read more at Reuters: Politics Reality Check: AOC's 'Tax the Rich' Scheme Would Pay For...One Percent of the Left's Proposed Spending Guy Benson | Not About the Wall: Democrats are Rejecting a Long List of Other Border Security Measures to Spite Trump Katie Pavlich | Gross: Ana Navarro Sighs, Files Her Nails During Discussion of Crimes Committed by Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson | RBG Won't Be at the Supreme Court Next Week Katie Pavlich | 'It's Friday': Freshman Dem Stopped For Trying to Bring Six-Pack of Beer on to House Floor Lauretta Brown | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Progressives Are Determined To Make Conservatives Out of Perfectly Fine Liberals A Local News Station Just Called Out CNN On Air for Their Border Narrative Not About the Wall: Democrats are Rejecting a Long List of Other Border Security Measures to Spite Trump