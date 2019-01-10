Trump eyes emergency powers to pay for border wall, end shutdown

|
Posted: Jan 10, 2019 1:22 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to use emergency powers to bypass Congress and get billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, as a partial U.S. government shutdown over the issue stretched into its 20th day.
