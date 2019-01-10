In Cairo, Pompeo blasts Obama's Middle East policies Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jan 10, 2019 1:22 PM Share Tweet Read more at Reuters: Politics Ironic: Ocasio-Cortez Advocates For Worker Protections...Unless They're On Her Payroll Beth Baumann | Nancy Pelosi Whines That a Border Wall Discriminates Against People Entering Illegally Katie Pavlich | Tensions Rise: Democrats Are Gearing Up For a Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration Beth Baumann | Feinstein And Friends Quietly Introduce a Major Gun Control Bill During the Shutdown Beth Baumann | Gavin to the Rescue! CA's New Gov. Plans to Make an Impact on the Federal Government Shutdown Beth Baumann | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Ken Catalino View Cartoon Most Popular Feinstein And Friends Quietly Introduce a Major Gun Control Bill During the Shutdown Christian College Hosts a Racist Speaker And Then Attempts to Hide The Video Footage A Stalemate as Trump Goes Factual, Democrats Illogical