In Cairo, Pompeo blasts Obama's Middle East policies

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2019 1:22 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Barack Obama on Thursday of sowing chaos in the Middle East by failing to adequately confront Islamist militants in a blistering critique of the policies of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Ironic: Ocasio-Cortez Advocates For Worker Protections...Unless They're On Her Payroll
Beth Baumann |
Nancy Pelosi Whines That a Border Wall Discriminates Against People Entering Illegally
Katie Pavlich |
Tensions Rise: Democrats Are Gearing Up For a Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration
Beth Baumann |
Feinstein And Friends Quietly Introduce a Major Gun Control Bill During the Shutdown
Beth Baumann |
Gavin to the Rescue! CA's New Gov. Plans to Make an Impact on the Federal Government Shutdown
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Ken Catalino
View Cartoon
Most Popular