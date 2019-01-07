Roy Moore was reportedly targeted by Dems in second ‘false flag’ operation in 2017 Alabama race

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 07, 2019 1:58 PM
  Share   Tweet
Alabama Republican Roy Moore was reportedly targeted by another “false flag” operation organized by Democrats who supported Doug Jones during the salacious Senate special election in 2017, according to a new report.
Read more at FOX News

McCarthy 'Clarifies' a Few Things Schumer Said About Wednesday's Meeting With Trump
Cortney O'Brien |
Sharyl Attkisson Previews Her Case Against Eric Holder's DOJ
Cortney O'Brien |

Introducing Chairman Graham
Leah Barkoukis |
Is Michelle Obama Plotting to Take the White House in 2020?
Cliff Nichols |
House Republicans Want Federal Employees Who Work During Shutdown to Be Paid
Leah Barkoukis |
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular