As Transgender Awareness Week begins, Americans should pay close attention to what a renewed progressive governing majority could mean for education, women’s athletics, parental rights and privacy in sex-segregated spaces. After the recent midterm election, both Washington state and Colorado approved measures mandating that transgender athletes compete in school sports categories that match their sex. National polling from Gallup found that around 78% of voters oppose allowing men who identify as women to compete in female athletics.

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Opposition to gender ideology has never been limited to one political party. Across the country, parents, female athletes, Democrats, Republicans and independents have raised concerns about policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports. Despite Washington voters rejecting transgender ideology in girls’ sports, opponents of this initiative sued the state less than a week later to reinstate transgender participation in girls’ sports. While activists often treated these issues as settled, many Americans continued to question whether public policy should be based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

That skepticism has not disappeared. According to analysis published by the Manhattan Institute , several major surveys indicate a decline since 2023 in the percentage of young people identifying as transgender. Whether viewed as a cultural correction or simply an evolving social trend, the findings challenge the notion that acceptance of gender ideology is inevitable or beyond debate.

The reason this debate persists is simple: sex differences matter. They matter in athletics, privacy, medicine and public policy. Women and girls deserve a fair opportunity to compete and spaces designed for their safety and dignity. These concerns cannot simply be dismissed as intolerance. They deserve serious discussion.

The controversy is not merely about sports or bathrooms. It is also about the growing influence of gender ideology in schools and its impact on parental rights. Across the country, parents have expressed alarm over policies that place schools between children and their families, withholding critical information about issues involving sex, gender and mental health. Many Americans believe schools should educate children, not encourage identities that place them at odds with their families.

These concerns help explain why public attitudes are changing. What activists once portrayed as settled science and unquestionable progress is increasingly being judged by its real-world consequences. Parents are demanding that schools focus on reading, writing and math while leaving decisions regarding gender identity and social transition to families. Women are demanding fairness in athletics and the preservation of sex-based protections. Across the political spectrum, Americans are insisting that policies affecting children and women’s rights be grounded in reality rather than ideology.

Last week’s elections dramatically reshaped the political landscape. Democrats now hold the levers of power in Congress, and in several states they enjoy governing trifectas that allow them to advance their agenda with little opposition, including five battleground states. Activists who have spent years promoting gender ideology now have a greater opportunity to expand these policies through legislatures, schools and government agencies.

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Yet the election results also carried a broader message. Voters increasingly want politicians to deliver results and address common concerns. Gallup recently reported that 67 percent of Americans (a record high) are dissatisfied with the nation's public education system. Americans want leaders who will solve problems rather than promote ideological agendas.

Democrats now have the opportunity to demonstrate that they are listening. Americans have made their views clear on protecting girls’ sports, defending parental rights and ensuring that policies affecting women and children are grounded in biological reality rather than ideology.

Grassroots organizations and countless parent-led groups have spent years developing practical reforms to strengthen parental rights, improve educational outcomes and protect women and girls. The solutions exist. The question is whether those in power are willing to embrace them.

Even as Democrats gain power in Washington and many state capitals, the most important battles may still be fought closer to home. School boards decide policies on curriculum, parental notification, student privacy and athletics that directly affect children and families. Parents who feel discouraged by national politics should remember that local elections often have the greatest impact on their children’s daily lives. Local control remains one of the strongest safeguards against ideological mandates from distant bureaucracies.

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With Transgender Awareness Week on the horizon, Americans have made their views clear on protecting girls’ sports, preserving sex-based spaces and defending parental rights. Whether Democrat leaders choose to govern in accordance with those concerns or continue advancing a gender ideology agenda will soon become clear. Regardless of what happens in Washington, parents and citizens cannot afford to disengage. The future of education and the protection of children will be determined not only by lawmakers, but by the families and communities willing to stand up, speak out and take responsibility for guiding the next generation.

Sheri Few is the Founder and President of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE), whose mission is to end the U.S. Department of Education and all federal education mandates. Few speaks regularly on radio and television across the country and served as Executive Producer for the documentary film titled “ Truth & Lies in American Education .” Few is also the host of USPIE’s podcast, “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few,” which educates Americans on the various forms of indoctrination, harmful policies and affronts to parents’ rights occurring in government schools across the country. Listen to “Unmasking Government Schools with Sheri Few” on YouTube , Facebook , Spotify and X .

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